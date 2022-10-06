Here's a western Colorado hike that's close to home, but gives you a little change of scenery.

Miles and Miles of Trails On the Grand Mesa

The Grand Mesa is a popular western Colorado destination for hiking, backpacking, and snowshoeing. There are countless trails and endless miles of hiking through the forest, over green meadows, and by mountain lakes.

One thing that makes the Grand Mesa such a popular place to hike is the fact there is no entrance fee and you can hike in the forest at no charge. However, special permits are required if you want to cut wood, pick mushrooms, collect rocks, or cut down a Christmas tree.

Check Out Scotland Trail On the Grand Mesa

If you are looking for a scenic hike that's not extremely difficult, you might check out Scotland Trail. The hike is described as moderately challenging, but the elevation gain is less than 700 feet. You'll have some steep climbs that open up into meadows. The total length of the hike is a shade under 5 miles.

This hike is best done from June to October. If you go too early in the year you may encounter snow and muddy conditions. If you go too late, snow could be an issue as well. You may encounter wildlife on this hike, which is said to be great for birding.

The Scotland Trail is open to hiking, horseback, mountain bikes, and OHVs less than 50 inches wide. You'll find the Scotland Trail about 14 miles north of Cedaredge on Highway 65, just south of Island Lake.

