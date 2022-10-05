Colorado Vehicle Registration + Titling Is Now Faster Than Ever, Find Out Why
Visits to your local DMV in Colorado will hopefully be a bit less crowded and a whole lot faster these days thanks to a new process.
According to a press release from Cox Automotive, dealerships in Colorado will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Colorado Motor Vehicle Paperwork Is A Drag
Recording important documents by hand is a thing of the past and now the process of buying or selling a car has been streamlined. Previously, local dealerships would have to manually document important information for registration and titling which left room for error and used up a significant amount of time.
New Colorado Legislation Allows Electronic Titling + Registration
30 other state DMVs have already made the switch to allow local dealerships to process titling and registration electronically, and now Colorado has joined the list.
"It no longer needs to be a tedious process. This new offering provides consumer protection, fraud prevention, and time-saving benefits that our county clerks, dealerships, and consumers will appreciate," said Tim Jackson, president, and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
This new process will allow your local Colorado dealership to, "calculate exact taxes and fees and prepare transactions for the DMV in under four minutes."
"We congratulate Colorado dealerships and its DMV for adopting digital technology to make the car buying process easier and faster," stated Kait Gavin, Vice President of Operations, Dealer Services at Cox Automotive.
Now that electronic titling and registration services can be processed at local dealerships, Coloradans can make fewer trips to the DMV to obtain their plates and registration cards.
That means less stress and more time for all involved.