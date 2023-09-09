‘Rude’ Karen’s Diner Comes Back to Denver With ‘The Finger’ and Laughs

&#8216;Rude&#8217; Karen&#8217;s Diner Comes Back to Denver With &#8216;The Finger&#8217; and Laughs

Facebook/Karen's on Tour, Canva.com

It's one of the most unique dining experiences you'll ever have in Colorado, where you're not proposing or being proposed to.

You won't remember the last time that you laughed so hard when you showed up at this diner tour that puts the "how dare you" back into dining out.

Facebook/Karen's on Tour, Canva.com
"Great Burgers, and Very Rude Service," is what they promise on these pop-up tour stops, and I'm sure they deliver. I've not been to one, but they sound like a great night out with the gang.

Karens is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karens you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of stupid games.

If you've ever been to a Dick's Last Resort, Karen's on Tour sounds a lot like it, only "more so." With the surge of "Karens" across the country over the last few years, the timing for this tour coming to Denver couldn't be better.

Facebook/Karen's on Tour
ARE THEY REALLY 'THAT' RUDE AT KARENS IN DENVER?

You can count on it. If you don't like bad service, or being yelled at, this show is not for you.

Facebook/Karen's on Tour
CAN YOU GET A DRINK AT RUDE KAREN'S IN DENVER?

Yes. Nothing goes better with a rude staff than a potent cocktail.

HOW LONG HAS THIS THING BEEN AROUND?

The concept launched in 2020 (during the pandemic?) in Australia, and now tours across the world, including an extensive tour across America.

WHEN WILL THE RUDE KAREN'S DINER BE IN DENVER?

November 11, 2023 and November 12, 2023.

RELATED: COLORADO CITY NAMED ONE OF NATION'S 'RUDEST'

WHERE WILL THE DINER BE?

It appears that they are keeping that a secret for a bit longer.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS TO THIS RUDE KAREN'S DINER?

Tickets are $47 to get into the Diner/Show. Food/Beverage will cost extra. Burgers range from $16-$30.

OK, I'M READY TO GET YELLED AT - HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

Get your tickets through ExploreHidden.com HERE.

