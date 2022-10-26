Have you experienced the huge dinosaurs at Colorado's Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience?

Of course, Royal Gorge is best known for the amazing suspension bridge that hovers nearly 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River. But, there is so much more to do at Royal Gorge than simply walking across the bridge

What Is the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience?

The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience is an attraction that features a walk among 16 animatronic dinosaurs, including a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex. These huge dinosaurs look very cool. In addition to the Dinosaur Wild Walk, you'll find a multi-story rope course and a 10,000-square-foot dinosaur museum and gift shop.

Where Is The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience?

The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience is located about 4 1/2 miles from the famous bridge located outside of Canon City. That's about 45 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

How Much Is The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience Going to Cost Me?

The Dinosaur Experience is not cheap entertainment. For $38.95 you can do the dinosaur walk, the ropes course, and the museum. For kids, it's $28.95. If you just want to do one of the activities it will be $14 for adults and $11 for kids ages 4-12.

When Is the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience Open?

You'll need to plan your trip somewhat carefully to that your arrival coincides with the days and hours of the dinosaur experience. The attraction is open Thursday through Saturday from 1-:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays from NOON to 5:00 p.m.

Exploring the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience is a prehistoric Colorado adventure for families that love dinosaurs. Scroll through the images below to learn more about the experience to see if you think it's worth the trip and the money.

5 of the Best Attractions in Colorado Springs These activities are fun and family-friendly: