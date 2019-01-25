Rock stars and the Oscars feel like awkward bedfellows to many people. Long hair, tattoos and beards just don’t suit the black-tux aesthetic one associates with such a high-class affair.

Still, there's a long and well-documented history of rockers taking home hardware on Hollywood’s golden night.

A glance at previous Academy Award nominees reveals some of rock's biggest names. Sting, U2, Neil Young and Jon Bon Jovi are just some of the artists who have been nominated but never won an Oscar. The 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody took home four Academy Awards, yet none of them ended up in the hands of Queen's Brian May or Roger Taylor. Similarly, Dave Grohl, Aerosmith and Eddie Vedder have performed during the ceremony, but nominations elude them.

We're turning our focus to those artists who were successful in their Oscar pursuits. In the below list of Rock Stars Who Have Won Oscars, some musicians were honored for their foray into the world of acting.Others penned songs for the silver screen and snagged awards for their efforts.

Regardless of the reason, the following rockers have earned the film industry’s highest honor.