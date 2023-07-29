It's almost too perfect that Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre would be banned from winning this award. The next time you go to see a show there, you can tell your friends about "the award that Red Rocks can't win."

Red Rocks is on many people's "bucket list" of concert venues; those of us that live in Colorado are fortunate that we don't have to travel hundreds or thousands of miles to enjoy a concert there. Sure it means one less trophy on the mantle, but Red Rocks will get over it, for sure.

-Red-Rocks-Colorado Facebook/Red Rocks Amphitheatre loading...

Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Red Rocks) dates back to when the area was purchased by the City of Denver in 1927, with the newly constructed open-air amphitheater opening to the public in 1941.

Get our free mobile app

Red Rocks made another list of "Best Concert Venues" in 2023, this one compiled by StudyFinds.com with the assistance of music experts. That list put Red Rocks right up there at #1, with a great comment from Rolling Stone:

You can't beat it.

Red-Rocks-Colorado Facebook/Red Rocks Amphitheatre loading...

It's hard to argue with that. It's beautiful, has great sound, and all the best artists love performing at Red Rocks. In addition, they are always working on ways to improve our experience there.

In 2021, they installed a new stage roof that can hold 15 elephants; in 2022, they made improvements to the visitor center, accessibility, and to the south ramp.

WHAT AWARD CAN'T RED ROCKS IN COLORADO WIN, EVER AGAIN?

Red Rocks cannot be the recipient of Pollstar Magazine's "Best Small Outdoor Concert Venue," ever again.

WHY CAN'T RED ROCKS IN COLORADO WIN THE POLLSTAR MAGAZINE AWARD?

The magazine decided that after Red Rocks won the award 11 times, it was silly to have Red Rocks in the running anymore.

HOW DOES RED ROCKS IN COLORADO GET THE LAST LAUGH?

Pollstar gave Red Rocks the ultimate award, by changing the name of the "Best Small Outdoor Venue Award" to the "Red Rocks Award," in 1999.

The 13 Greatest Outdoor Concert Venues in Colorado

MORE Colorado Concert Venues: The $40 Million Venue in Colorado Springs