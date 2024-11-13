Colorado’s Red Mountain Pass Closed Due to Rockfall
US 550, recognized as one of Colorado's most perilous roads, is presently closed due to a substantial boulder that has fallen onto the roadway. This highway is notorious for its unpredictability, making travel along it particularly risky for drivers.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the large boulder began tumbling onto the road at approximately 2:30 a.m. As a result of this incident, Red Mountain Pass is now completely closed to traffic between the towns of Ouray and Silverton.
Read More: Colorado Winter Driving: These Tips Could Save Your Life
The authorities have not provided a specific timeline for when the road will be reopened, leaving travelers in the area uncertain about alternative routes for their journey. Drivers are advised to stay updated and seek other paths to avoid delays.
The boulder blocking the roadway is considerably large, and crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are actively working to break it into smaller pieces for safe removal.
If you are planning to travel in this area, it is advised to detour via Highway 145 through the town of Telluride. Please exercise extra caution while driving, as this route is currently experiencing snow-covered and icy conditions, which can make travel hazardous.
Stay alert to changing weather conditions and follow any posted signage for your safety.
