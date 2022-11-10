The Time Ralphie May Got Too Stoned to Perform in Grand Junction

Late comedian Ralphie May will be most remembered for his hilarious stand-up comedy, his larger-than-life personality, and size, and for his tragic death at the young age of 45.

That is, unless you were one of the people in attendance at his infamous show in Grand Junction back in 2015 where he allegedly enjoyed too much of Colorado's wacky tobaccy to perform and was escorted out of the venue by police.

Ralphie Gets Too Stoned to Perform in Grand Junction

The date was January 21st, 2015, and loveable plus-sized comedian Ralphie May was all set to perform at Grand Junction's Avalon Theater after previously traveling through Colorado Springs and Boulder.

Ralphie tweeted about the legal joint that he purchased in Colorado Springs but by the time he was set to perform at The Avalon, he appeared to have had a little too much THC in his system to function, let alone put on a show, and that's when things turned sour.

The Cops Show Up to Grand Junction's Avalon Theater

The story goes that Ralphie was slurring his words and was unable to perform due to his level of inebriation, so the cops were called to check out the scene.

Grand Junction officers are seen here escorting Ralphie out of the back door of the Avalon.

A fan can be heard yelling, "Ralphie (we) love you!" here, to which May responded, "(I) love you!"

Ralphie then turned to one of the officers to ask, "What's all this mess about?"

While likely quite disappointed, May is then seen laughing as he's being escorted back to his bus.

May then pats one of the officers on the back and says, "Alright, fella" as he makes his way to his bus.

While getting on his bus, May talks to someone outside who tells him that he was acting crazy, to which he replied, "What did I say that was crazy?!"

Unfortunately for May and his fans who came to see him in Grand Junction, that's pretty much the end of this story.

However, just a couple of years later, Ralphie May's life story would become tragic as he would suffer a cardiac arrest and pass away on October 6th, 2017 at the young age of 45.

