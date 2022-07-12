Here's a great opportunity for Grand Junction's puppy and kitten lovers.

For those pet lovers who want to start fresh with a playful puppy or an adorable kitten, right now is the perfect time to adopt. The Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction has kittens and puppies available for adoption, and they are going to be hard to resist.

Meet 4-Month Old Brothers Arrow and Leo

Arrow and Leo are four-month-old kittens who came to Roice-Hurst after they were found in May. Strangely, as adorable as they are, these kittens have not had any luck so far finding a home.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Sweet and Beautiful: Meet Arrow

These siblings are your typical sweet kittens and very playful. It would be nice to keep them together, if possible, but it is not absolutely necessary. You can see how beautiful and adorable these kittens are.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's Beautiful Leo

If you love kittens, you should arrange to meet Arrow and Leo. it's very possible you'll fall in love with them - or they might just fall in love with you.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Meet Hamlet and His Four Siblings

Hamlet is one of a litter of puppies that look to be large mixed breeds. In addition to Hamlet, there is Dormouse, Aunt Imogene, and Lady Ascot. Puppies are a great choice for families with other pets or young children the pup can grow up with.

Roice-Hurt Humane Society Roice-Hurt Humane Society loading...

Lady Ascot Is Ready For Love

Lady Ascot is one of Hamlet's siblings and looks absolutely adorable. She's going to make a great best friend for one lucky family.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Here's Opheila, A Big Fan of Humans

If you are a big dog lover, check out Ophelia, a one-year-old Mastiff who weighs in at 112 lbs. She's a big fan of humans but is probably best as an only pet. Because of her size, Ophelia is probably best in a home without very young children.

If you would like to arrange a meet and greet with one of these featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337. And if you would consider being a temporary foster home for a homeless pet, your help is needed and would be greatly appreciated.

Grand Junction Shares Photos of Pets on National Pet Day April 11th is National Pet Day and in the spirit of the holiday, Grand Junction shared photos of their pets with us.

