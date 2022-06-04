LOOK: 12 Pictures From The Least Expensive House In Colorado

Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.

I'm not including condos, townhouses, manufactured/mobile homes, 55+ communities, and other things like that, I'm simply looking at single-family, detached homes that are at the very least, standing with walls and a roof.

Sure, it's small and needs a good bit of TLC but for a shade under $110K, you can certainly have some financial flexibility to make it your own.

So with 20% down ($11K) and a fixed mortgage interest rate of 5.5% you could be looking at a mortgage payment of around $500. (Give or take)

According to Property Shark, this home located at 1639 E 8th Street in Pueblo only has about 700 square feet of living space and features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. I know it's small but remember, this is only $110,000.

For a single person or even a minimalist couple, this place is perfectly doable or you can turn this into an investment property.

This property also features a detached garage and a really big backyard too.

