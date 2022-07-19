Playful Kitten Looking For A Forever Home In Grand Junction

Our pets of the week include a playful kitten who is hoping to find a forever home in Grand Junction.

Today, we are featuring two cats and a dog - and one of the cats has been here before. If you are thinking of making an addition to your home, please consider one of these pets that are ready for adoption right now.

Evelyn: Playful and Spunky

A lot of kittens have been found recently, and Evelyn is one of them. She's being cared for by a foster family but is now ready for a permanent home. She's a spunky and playful 3-month-old kitten that would make a great addition to families with kids and other cat-friendly pets.

Jazmine: Please Adopt Me

We featured Jazmine a few weeks ago, but she's back in the spotlight in search of that elusive forever home. Jazmine is a very sweet one-year-old cat who had recently finished up with a litter of kittens. She's energetic and loves to play with toys and snuggle in your lap. Jazmine is FIV positive, a lifelong condition that affects the immune system, similar to HIV in humans, so she needs to be the only cat in the home. She found a foster family but is ready for a permanent home.

Diggy Smalls: Loves To Be Around People

Diggy is a high-energy boy who loves to be around people. In fact, his favorite place in the world is next to a human. He's one year old and very smart. He can take treats gently and can sit on command - but he's not happy at the shelter. He wants a human. If you already have a dog, you would want to arrange for a meet and greet to make sure they would get along with Diggy Smalls.

Can You Provide A Foster Home?

If you are interested in meeting one of these featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. By the way, Roice-Hurst is still in need of foster families that can provide a temporary home for a dog or cat. Contact the shelter for more information about being a foster family.

