I have some super-sweet homeless pets I'm featuring this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are ready for adoption.

If you're looking to make an addition to your home with a new pet, I hope you will consider one of our featured pets this week. Each of these sweet animals is ready to find their new forever home.

Shy But Sweet

Chekhov is classically shy but very sweet. He came to Roice-Hurst pretty underweight, but now is doing well. He's starting to like meeting people - especially if they will take him for a walk. His doggie neighbors seem to like him and he gives them good morning kisses as he walks by.

Still Searching For A Home

Miss May is a pet that we have featured previously, but she is still searching for her dream home. She's a 9-month-old puppy - silly and affectionate with her human friends and energetic. She loves to run through the grass and play fetch. Miss May would love to be the only pet in an adult-only active household. Her happiness is contagious.

Fist-Pumping Cat

Mephisto is the sweetest 5-year-old cat and even knows how to fist pump. When someone walks by his kennel he always has to get up and say hello. If they stop and give a treat, he may give them a fist pump in return. She loves her people so fiercely that it's recommended she be the only cat in the home.

If you are interested in meeting one of these pets, contact Roice Hurst to arrange a meet and greet at 970-434-7337. These pets are anxious to meet you

Stray Grass Benefit Concert

Don't forget that coming up on Saturday, October 1 local favorite Stray Grass will be performing at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens. It's a benefit for Roice-Hurst so bring your family and your dog. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. Get more information and tickets here.

