The After School Satan Club has come to Colorado.

The state's first-ever After School Satan Club launched this week in the Delta County 50-J School District at Paonia K-8, according to a report from KVNF. The club is being led by volunteers from Grand Junction and will meet again on April 12 and May 17. The club is geared toward elementary kids, but all students have been welcomed.

What Is the After School Satan Club All About?

After School Satan Clubs are meeting in states all across the country and are operated by The Satanic Temple. According to the club's handbook, their goal is to provide a "fun, intellectually stimulating, and non-proselytizing alternative to religious clubs being offered in public schools which aim to indoctrinate children into their religious view."

The handbook says they are not offering materials or lectures to children about Satanism, yet they openly state they don't want children to have a "fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors." In other words, they clearly do not want children to believe in the Biblical teachings of God and Satan, and, heaven and hell.

Satanic Temple Co-Founder Lucien Greaves Defends the Club

In this video, Lucien Greaves, the co-founder of The Satanic Temple explains in more depth the mission of the After School Satan Club.

What the After School Satan Club Is Not

As horrific as the After School Satan Club may be to Christian parents, it should be understood that Satanists are not the same as Satan worshippers, who may actually pledge allegiance to Satan, believe in his power, and engage in bizarre rituals. While both groups may ultimately be playing for the same team, their modes of operation are very different and their views on the reality of Satan are contrary.

We Still Have Religious Freedom In America

As much as Christians might want to push back against the After School Satan Clubs, we need to be reminded that they have the same constitutional rights as the over 5,000 God-themed Good News Clubs that are meeting in schools across the country. At this point in time, religious freedom is still a thing in America. And those of us who are God-fearing, Bible-believing Christians need to remember that religious freedom does not apply only to those groups whose religion is based on God and the Holy Bible.

