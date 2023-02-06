The Colorado mountain town of Ouray sits in Ouray county at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Views of the western slope and the San Juan Mountains are a sweet sight to behold, but this tiny community of less than 2000 has tons to offer.

Mountain views are spectacular year-round in Ouray. The spring and summer months are perfect for wildflowers, rooftop dining, and Colorado's Alpine Byway. The next time you are headed down Colorado's 550, here are 12 things you got to stop and see in Ouray.

Get our free mobile app

Where is Ouray, Colorado?

If you travel south from Grand Junction down Highway 50 you'll reach Montrose, Colorado. Heading south from there means you'll soon be entering Colorado's Million Dollar Highway and one of the first towns you'll encounter will be Ouray. The area known as Ouray has had western settlers in it since 1875. Ouray is about 96 miles south of Mesa County.

When is the Best Time of Year to Visit Ouray?

Want amazing snow-covered mountain tops? If you can get to Ouray safely, you'll love the winter hikes, cross-country skiing, and the healing powers of the hot springs which are open year-round in Ouray.

In the summer you can enjoy the area trails around Ouray which lead to several waterfalls with multiple access points. Many trails are free to enjoy and some require a small entree fee for access to some of the waterfalls.

Ouray's Must-See Destinations

Scroll on to check out 12 great ideas for good times in Ouray. From gold mines to ghost towns, museums, and fun places to hike high above the town, there is something for everyone to enjoy no matter how long you plan on staying.

LOOK: All the Things You Must See in Ouray, Colorado Check out the cool things to do in the 'Switzerland of America'. The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, make sure you allow time for some of the stops below. We're checking out 12 stops that should not be skipped when rolling through Ouray County. Do you have a favorite place to visit in Ouray?

MORE: 25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Ouray's Amazing Hot Springs Ouray's Hot Springs bubbled up along the Uncompahgre River from underground fissures for thousands of years before being known to the Ute Indians as the 'Miracle Waters'. Scroll through the photos below as we introduce 25 facts you may not have known about Ouray's famous springs.