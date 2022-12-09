Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado

Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found.

The reason for the public services announcement is that birds in the state of Colorado are still being affected by avian influenza. AKA the Bird Flu.

Numerous reports of avian influenza have been reported in both Larimer and Weld Counties in the month of December. The state of Colorado is urging those that have witnessed unusual bird deaths or sick birds to be reported. These circumstances include multiple sick or dead domestic birds. The Avian Health Hotline at Colorado State University can be reached at 970-297-4008.

Hunters can protect themselves and family from the possible transmission of avian influenza by taking these precautions:

No handling or eating sick game

Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in well-ventilated areas

Wearing of rubber gloves when handling game

Washing of hands and utensils thoroughly after preparing game

Cooking game to an internal temperature of 165 before consuming

For more information on avian influenza in Colorado, you can visit the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

