Don’t Miss These November Events In Grand Junction
If your social calendar needs spritzed up, November is the time to do it in Grand Junction.
The holiday season is arriving full speed ahead, and aside from all of the traditional things you have going on during the holidays, Grand Junction's event calendar is packed to the gills with great stuff.
Christmas Shopping In November
It's the time of year for Christmas craft fairs and those are always popular around the holidays. These annual craft fairs and bizarre are always great places to find some unique Christmas gifts.
Lots of Musical Events Are Happening
The music scene is packed with a lot variety including classic rock and roll, folk, and golden oldies. Comedian Rodney Carrington, a Black Sabbath tribute band, and an Everly Brothers tribute will be making appearances in Grand Junction during November. The Stars and Stripes USO show should be fun, the popular contemporary Christian band Sanctus Real will be in town, and a performance by members of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
Fun For Outdoor Enthusiasts
The Avalon Theatre will be the site of some fabulous skiing and mountain bike films. Don't forget about the Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving Day. It's a great family event.
Annual Tree Lighting In Downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction will officially usher in the holiday season with the annual tree lighting downtown. Hundreds of moms, dads, and kids will gather at the corner of 4th and Main for some fantastic entertainment, the arrival of Santa Claus, and the lighting of the big tree and all the lights in downtown Grand Junction.
Grand Junction November Events
