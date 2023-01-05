The new year is a time of new beginnings, and if you have been thinking about adopting a pet this might be a perfect time.

Roice-Hurst has a mission to find homes for homeless pets in the Grand Vally, and thousands of homeless pets have love and happy homes through their efforts. Today we are featuring three pets who are ready for a fresh start in a forever home.

Sweet Eyes, Adorable Smile

Rocco is 4 years old and is hoping to start off the year with a new family. He loves to run, play, and be loved on. Just look at those sweet eyes and adorable smile. The fact is, Rocco loves to be the center of attention, so he'd probably do best in a home without pets or kids.

Stunning White Fur and Emerald Eyes

Keela is a gorgeous 5-year-old cat. She's a little shy at first but warms up quickly with some gentle scratches and pets. Keela enjoys being around other cats and seems to respond well to her name. You just have to love that stunning white fur and those emerald eyes. All she wants is a warm lap in a loving home.

Gentle and Sweet Greybeard

It seems that Greybeard has been through a lot in his 10 years. He came to Roice-Hurst with painful teeth and an upper respiratory affection. But, now that he's had his teeth pulled and received the love and care he needs, he's feeling like a brand new cat. Greybeard is a sweet and gentle little grandpa looking for a quiet and loving retirement home.

If you are ready for a new start in the new year with a new best friend, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. Or stop by any day except Monday after 12 noon at the shelter located at 362 28 Road.

