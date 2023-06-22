Moving to Arizona? Avoid These 5 Cities!

Arizona has some amazing natural beauty, lively cities, and quaint small towns.

But before you pack your bags and move to Arizona, be aware there are some places, even in here, that are less than desirable for a variety of reason.

YouTube user Living in Arizona Now explored some of the worst places Arizona has to offer. Other sites around the web have a slightly adjusted list, but there are some crossovers.

Winslow, Arizona is barely holding onto it's Route 66 tourist cred. Photo via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now Winslow, Arizona is barely holding onto it's Route 66 tourist cred. Photo via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now loading...

UpgradedHome.com reports they have several factors that should weigh in your decision to move.

The recommendations are based on some of the most common criteria. Crime, poverty, unemployment, education levels, and quality of life are some of the key factors each location was judged on. Many of these locations are small towns, but that doesn't work in their favor.

Based on these factors, here are some of the worst places to live in Arizona:

1. Tolleson

You might think Tolleson's small population with a mere 6,985 souls, plus their desert charm would make it a pretty nice place to put down roots. Looks can be deceiving.

Tolleson has the highest property crime rate in the state. Money, Inc. reports that 1 in 11 residents report having been the victim of theft, burglary, or arson. And Tolleson also has a high violent crime rate, 119% above the national average.

Miami-Globe, Arizona. via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now Miami-Globe, Arizona. via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now loading...

2. Miami-Globe

Hang on Tolleson, because this Arizona town is actually a less desirable place to live. Globe reports the highest violent crime rate in the state. Globe still has a fairly small population, at 7,249 according to the 2020 census.

Globe Arizona, and sister city Miami are small and not creating any new development. Photo via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now Globe Arizona, and sister city Miami are small and not creating any new development. Photo via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now loading...

The city is the county seat of Gila County, but living there is a tremendous challenge. 1 in 65 residents are victims of assault, robbery, rape, or murder. With a high poverty rate of 25.5%, it's best to keep looking for a place to settle.

Mining is still alive and well in Globe-Miami. Growth is not.

3. Holbrook

Homesprig.com has a list of the most dangerous cities in Arizona. It cites Holbrook as the fourth worst place for property crimes, and it's the fifth worst when it comes to violent crime in the entire state.

Holbrook, Arizona. Canva Holbrook, Arizona. Canva loading...

Holbrook has been in Arizona for some time. Founded around 1881, when the railroad was built, the town was named after the first chief engineer of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad, Henry Randolph Holbrook.

In spite of this quaint bit of history, there's not much more drawing people here.

Holbrook, Arizona. Canva Holbrook, Arizona. Canva loading...

Holbrook also has a small population, hovering just over 5,000 people. Jobs are hard to come by there, however. Holbrook's low median income of $40,000 and a high unemployment rate of 9.5%1 make it a tough prospect if you're looking for a new job.

4. Page

Page is in the sweet spot for natural attractions in the state of Arizona. With Horeshoe Bend, Antelope Canyon and the Vermilion Cliffs on their doorstep, the whole area feels like heaven on earth.

Vermilion Cliffs near Page, Arizona. Canva Vermilion Cliffs near Page, Arizona. Canva loading...

Sadly, Page is ranked third in the state for worst property crime rate.

They come in second for worst violent crime rate in the state. With a low median income around $46,000 and a high poverty rate of 19.4%, beauty and tourism are not enough to redeem this town as a place to raise a family.

Antelope Canyon near Page. Canva Antelope Canyon near Page. Canva loading...

5. Winslow

Made famous by the Eagles song, Take It Easy, tourists often "stand on the corner in Winslow, Arizona" for that photo on Route 66.

While it might be "a fine sight to see", Winslow is not a fine place to live.

Winslow, Arizona is barely holding onto it's Route 66 tourist cred. Photo via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now Winslow, Arizona is barely holding onto it's Route 66 tourist cred. Photo via YouTube user Living In Arizona Now loading...

Winslow ranks as the fifth worst for property crimes and the third worst for violent crime rates in the state.

With its low median income of $37,000 and a high poverty rate of 28.6%, it seems folks get the photo on the "Corner of Winslow Arizona", and then move on to spend their money elsewhere.

Challenges and Drawbacks

There may be other places that have their own challenges and drawbacks in Arizona. Ultimately, the best place to live depends on your personal preferences and needs.

Did we miss anything? Which cities would you avoid?