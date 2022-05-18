10 Wildly Popular Movies That People In Grand Junction Hate
Is there a popular movie you can think of that seems like everyone loves except for you?
Guess What? Everybody's Different?
I think we can all relate to that. People are different and have varying tastes, but, yet, somehow we are surprised when someone doesn't just love the same things we do.
Three of My Favorites
I'm going to name three of my favorite movie series - Rocky, Indiana Jones, and Back to the Future. What is your reaction? I love those three movies, but the odds that you have the same feeling about all three are pretty small.
Three Movies From My No Watch List
Now, let me give you three popular movie series that I'm not crazy about - Star Wars, Fast and Furious, and Harry Potter. What are your thoughts? It's quite likely that you really like at least one of the movie series on my "no watch" list.
It's not that there is necessarily anything wrong with the movies on my "no watch" list, it's just that my interest in them is extremely limited and I don't understand the fascination people have with those movies.