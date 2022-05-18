10 Wildly Popular Movies That People In Grand Junction Hate

Is there a popular movie you can think of that seems like everyone loves except for you?

Guess What? Everybody's Different?

I think we can all relate to that. People are different and have varying tastes, but, yet, somehow we are surprised when someone doesn't just love the same things we do.

Three of My Favorites

I'm going to name three of my favorite movie series - Rocky, Indiana Jones, and Back to the Future. What is your reaction? I love those three movies, but the odds that you have the same feeling about all three are pretty small.

Three Movies From My No Watch List

Now, let me give you three popular movie series that I'm not crazy about - Star Wars, Fast and Furious, and Harry Potter. What are your thoughts? It's quite likely that you really like at least one of the movie series on my "no watch" list.

It's not that there is necessarily anything wrong with the movies on my "no watch" list, it's just that my interest in them is extremely limited and I don't understand the fascination people have with those movies.

Popular Moves That Grand Junction Residents Hate Just for fun, we decided to put the question on social media and watch the response to see how differently people view movies. We asked you to name a popular movie that everyone seems to love except for you. It might be interesting to see some movies on the list you think are amazing -but other people just don't share the same opinion. Here is a look at some of the responses.