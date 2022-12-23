This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set

Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.

While I don't know the business of real estate like the back of my hand, I do know a beautiful home when I see one. So, when I came across this property, lovingly referred to as "The Refuge," I just had to share it. Only 40 miles from Telluride in the Cornerstone community, this house looks ripped right out of the movies. Which movies are really left up to one's own interpretation, as there are plenty of references to be made before you even enter the house.

Get our free mobile app

For example: something about those gigantic windows reminds me of the house on stilts from Lethal Weapon 2, minus the stilts. Obviously. Then again, the covered patio (which looks like its own amphitheater, let's be honest) reminds me of a high-end restaurant in Orlando, Florida. That one's not a Hollywood reference, I know, but I can't help it if that's what it looks like.

Inside is the height of luxury living: quality appliances and copious amounts of space, accentuated by the aforementioned gigantic windows. For the first time I've ever seen, this home technically has more bathrooms than bedrooms. 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms basically means that everyone in the home gets their own bathroom, even the dog. I don't know about you, but that's enough to make this my dream home. Daydream for yourself in the gallery below, and find out more at Realtor.com

Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set Live like a star, right here in Montrose:

Newly-Constructed Home on Ridgeline Drive Check out this beautiful home. Recently-completed.