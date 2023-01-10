There’s Enough Room for Horses at This Montrose Mansion

I have never claimed to be a cowboy, but I learned a long time ago that if you're over the age of 12 and you want to pretend to be a cowboy, you had better be a real one. The actual consequences of being a 'fake' cowboy are left vague, but I assume it's nothing one would want, but I've already come to terms with the fact that cowboying is better left to those made of sterner stuff than I.

However, just because you're a tough cowboy, that doesn't mean you have to live a harsh life. You deserve the convenience and comfort of modern life just as much as the rest of us. If you're a real cowboy, and that's what you're looking for, we may have found the home for you. Conversely, if you're a 'fake' cowboy, this would be a perfect property to practice your cowboy-ing in the privacy of your own home, saving you the embarrassment of learning the consequences alluded to above.

Get our free mobile app

Natural stone and hardwood floors, granite counters, and a three-car garage would normally be among the most notable features in a home listing. For this mansion on North Star Drive, they're an appetizer to the single most interesting thing about this house: it's a 'horse property'. This property is specifically designed for you to keep horses without sacrificing modernity within the home, fulfilling the dreams of 8-year-olds across the country.

With eighteen acres, having horses around shouldn't feel too crowded, which is a definite bonus. Everything blends well together, leaving a feeling of suburban bliss throughout. Just looking at the front of the home, you'd never guess that horses lived here. Check out the gallery, then take a look at the listing at Realtor.com.

Room for Horses at This Montrose Home Feel that cowboy style:

Stone Vibes on Painted Wall Lane This Montrose Mansion looks like it was made from the Earth: