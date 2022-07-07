Here is a look at this week's most wanted in Montrose, Colorado.

Each week, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office features individuals who are wanted on various charges in hopes the public can help locate them. It's called Warrant Wednesday and we're passing along the information.

Montrose Most Wanted: Felony Trespassing, Theft

First up is 26-year old Austin Lee Sullivan a 6' 1" white male weighing 210 lbs. Sullivan failed to appear in court on multiple charges including Felony Trespassing, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Driving Under Revocation, No Proof of Insurance, and Expired License Plates. It's a total of four warrants.

Montrose Most Wanted: Domestic Violence and Harassment

Next up this week is 40-year-old Carrie Michelle June Clark, a 5'3" white female weighing in at 160 lbs. Clark is wanted for Failure to Comply (Domestic Violence and Harassment.

Montrose Most Wanted: Domestic Violence and Harassment

Finally, we have Eric Layne Costello, a 40-year-old white male, 5'9" and 175 lbs. Costello is wanted for failure to appear on a charge of Domestic Violence and Harassment.

Can You Help Locate These Individuals?

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating these three individuals. If you recognize them or have information that could help lead to their arrest, contact the Montrose County Sheriff's Office at 970-249-9110. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500, use the mobile app P3Tips or visit the website P3Tips.com. Information can be provided anonymously.

