Montrose Liquor Bandits Take the Same Booze from Different Stores
Picture this: you have two separate thefts at two different liquor stores in the same town, and they steal the exact same type of alcohol, you'd think it was probably the same person committing both crimes, right?
That's not what the police are saying after a similar scenario took place in Montrose, Colorado. Keep reading to learn more about these recent thefts and what the Montrose Police are saying about them:
Montrose Colorado Liquor Bandits Hit two Liquor Stores
Last month on September 5th, 2022, an unidentified thief broke into a Montrose liquor store at 5 o'clock in the morning.
This store was the Beer Barn II which is located at 1001 E Main St, Montrose, CO 81401:
This particular liquor bandit has yet to be caught but only a couple of weeks later, another Montrose liquor store was broken into on September 23rd, 2022 at 3 o'clock in the morning.
That liquor store was the Drive-In Liquor store located at 700 N Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO 81401:
So, we've got two separate liquor store break-ins in Montrose, Colorado, both in the wee hours of the morning, but the most remarkable thing is what the bandits stole.
According to reports, the liquor stolen from the stores in both instances was a high-end bottle of hard alcohol and was the same exact booze in both instances.
A person was caught on camera in both instances, but Montrose Police don't believe that the same person committed both crimes.
However, they do believe that the burglaries could be related, and are asking for help from anyone who might have any information regarding the identity, or identities, of the bandit(s).