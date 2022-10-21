Montrose Liquor Bandits Take the Same Booze from Different Stores

Picture this: you have two separate thefts at two different liquor stores in the same town, and they steal the exact same type of alcohol, you'd think it was probably the same person committing both crimes, right?

That's not what the police are saying after a similar scenario took place in Montrose, Colorado. Keep reading to learn more about these recent thefts and what the Montrose Police are saying about them:

Montrose Colorado Liquor Bandits Hit two Liquor Stores

Get our free mobile app

Last month on September 5th, 2022, an unidentified thief broke into a Montrose liquor store at 5 o'clock in the morning.

This store was the Beer Barn II which is located at 1001 E Main St, Montrose, CO 81401:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This particular liquor bandit has yet to be caught but only a couple of weeks later, another Montrose liquor store was broken into on September 23rd, 2022 at 3 o'clock in the morning.

That liquor store was the Drive-In Liquor store located at 700 N Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO 81401:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, we've got two separate liquor store break-ins in Montrose, Colorado, both in the wee hours of the morning, but the most remarkable thing is what the bandits stole.

According to reports, the liquor stolen from the stores in both instances was a high-end bottle of hard alcohol and was the same exact booze in both instances.

A person was caught on camera in both instances, but Montrose Police don't believe that the same person committed both crimes.

However, they do believe that the burglaries could be related, and are asking for help from anyone who might have any information regarding the identity, or identities, of the bandit(s).

[Montrose Press]

The Grand Valley's Favorite Liquor Stores If you're stocking up on booze for the weekend, you probably have a go-to liquor store in the Grand Valley.

Sometimes it's the closest one to your house, the closest one to your work, or maybe the one that is the only store in town that carries your favorite beer.

Regardless of the reason, many of us have a favorite local liquor store.

We asked a question on Facebook asking what your favorite local liquor store is, and here are the results.

Report Names the 10 Most Dangerous Colorado Cities When it comes to the most unsafe cities in Colorado, here's how the rankings panned out. The violent crime and property crime rates were calculated per 1,000 residents.

According to Safewise, the crimes that Coloradans are most concerned with, are violent crimes, property crimes, package thefts, and gun violence. See the full list of Safewise's most dangerous and safest Colorado cities here