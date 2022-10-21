Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction

Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday.

The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning.

Bicyclist Killed By Oncoming Train

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.

Tragic Story and A Grieving Mother

My heart was broken as I read the post from the Grand Junction Police Department and read the comments from this young man's mother.

This was my son! He was leaving his job for lunch! He was a father, a son, and he was amazing!Thank you to those who had a heart and defended my baby!!!

Most of the people who commented on the GJPD post expressed sympathy and compassion for the man who died. Sadly, there were others who weren't compassionate at all, but rather chose to speculate and cast judgment without even knowing all of the facts. I know those comments were hurtful to the mother who was already going through the unspeakable grief of losing her son.

We Need To Be More Compassionate

Most of us may never know what it's like to suddenly and tragically lose a family member. Whenever there is a death in the community, we need to always keep in mind this was a real person - a father, a son, a mother, a daughter, a grandkid. Somewhere, there are family members who are grieving and whose lives will never be the same again. Though we may not know them personally, we should show them the same respect and compassion that we would want and expect if the tragedy was ours.