Escalante Canyon is a western Colorado treasure and a popular destination for serious rock climbers.

Climbing On Rocks vs Rock Climbing

I wonder how many of us, as kids, loved to climb on rocks. Climbing on rocks was one of my favorite childhood activities, but, the fact is that is quite different than rock climbing. Rock climbing is for people who are athletic, fearless, strong, and skilled. None of those words would describe me.

Escalante Canyon is well-known for great hiking, camping, boating, biking, and amazing rock climbing. When we talk about rock climbing we're talking about scaling sheer rock walls - kind of like Spiderman. Rappel slings, bolts, or fixed pieces are used very sparingly. It's fascinating to watch.

Meet Grand Junction's Ben Rueck

Ben Rueck is well-known in the technical climbing world and he's nothing short of amazing. Born and raised in Colorado, and based in Grand Junction, Ben works in education as a substitute teacher. But, when he's not in the classroom, he's probably hanging off some ridiculously steep and dangerous rock formation or canyon wall. His strength, agility, and bravery are incredible.

There are some outstanding places to climb in Escalante Canyon. In rock climbing, the climbs are rated anywhere from easy to elite. Ben makes it look like child's play.

Easy - 5.0-5.7

Intermediate- 5.8-5.10

Hard -5.11-5.12

Elite 5.13 and higher

Prepare To Be Amazed

In the video below you can't help but feel nervous as you see Ben scale a wall in Escalante Canyon known as Frank Zappa Appreciation Society 5.13. This is a climb that requires extraordinary strength and skill - two qualities Ben obviously possess.

Rock Climbing In Escalante Canyon Scroll through the images below to see professional climber Ben Rueck's harrowing climb up this amazing wall in Escalante Canyon. Only those with elite climbing skills should ever attempt such a climb on the Frank Zappa Appreciation Society 5.13.

