Imagine being a police officer and pulling out a ... phallic device ... while searching a vehicle. Probably pretty embarrassing, and extremely funny.

That happened during a traffic stop in Montrose, Colo., in October.

So, How'd the Montrose Police Get the Shaft ... Literally?

In this video shared by TMZ, you can see the body-cam footage from the Montrose Police Department executing a traffic stop for a suspected stolen video. The video starts with the officers commanding the vehicle's occupants with their guns drawn.

After they secure the perpetrators, the video cuts to the officers searching the vehicle. It looks like it was being used as a makeshift house full of trash and bedding.

While searching the rear of the vehicle, one officer moves some blankets or a sleeping bag to uncover a giant suction-cupped sex toy. Of course, the officer begins to giggle, and who wouldn't?

He tries to stick it to the inside of the car, but it falls off, so he sticks it to the exterior window. It's the obvious choice, really.

Most of the other officers share the laugh and move on with the investigation.

Not only do they find the stand-in boyfriend, but they also uncover some drug paraphernalia among the rubbish.

Don't Block This Guy's Drive Thru

If finding the Rubber Richard wasn't enough, one Montrose resident was a bit hangry. The police pulled the mobile sex dungeon over in a local restaurant blocking the drive-thru entrance. This angered someone so much that he let the officers know how he felt.

The driver of the unassociated vehicle told the police to move (cursing while doing so) and then told off a couple of officers (again, using expletives) before police took off after him and issued him a citation for his crimes.

I guess this is all in the day of the great men and women of the Montrose Police Department.

