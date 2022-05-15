The Rialto Theater has been a Loveland staple for 102 years — and they're having a birthday party you won't want to miss.

Starting on May 17, there will be multiple events to honor the theater's rich history. The festivities will culminate on May 21 with a free Centennial Celebration on 4th Street.

"Since the theater opened in May of 1920, the Rialto has served an important role as a cultural centerpiece of Loveland," Steve Lemmon, the Rialto's Theater Manager, told Townsquare NoCo. "Over the years, the Rialto continued the trend of balancing multiple types of presented events, while also becoming the home to many of the area's performing arts organizations. This collaboration is one way that the theater serves our community."

Here's what's going on:

Rialto Open House — Tuesday, May 17

From 12 to 7 p.m. on May 17, the Rialto will be open for historical tours of the venue. The tours will start at the top of each hour.

Every tour is free, but you do need to reserve your spot — secure your free ticket online here.

Silent Film Features — Friday, May 20

At 7 p.m. on May 20, the Rialto will feature two silent films: The Kid and Dew Drop Inn, the latter of which was the theater's first-ever film shown in 1920.

The showing of Charlie Chaplin's The Kid will feature a live accompaniment by pianist Hank Troy. Like the tours, the showings are free, but you do need to reserve your ticket here.

Centennial Celebration — Saturday, May 21

Head down to 4th Street at 4 p.m. on May 21 to enjoy food trucks and a beer garden.

FACE Vocal Band, a local act, will kick off a free evening concert at 7:30 p.m. Mark Cohn, the Grammy-winning artist behind "Walking in Memphis," will headline the show at 8:15 p.m.

