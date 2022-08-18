Gorgeous Country Home For Sale Is Just Minutes From Highline Lake

Living in the country is a dream come true. Living in the country and just minutes from a fantastic lake seems too good to be true.

This gorgeous home for sale on Realtor.com is located at 1310 Gold Lake Drive in Loma and sits just four miles from Fruita and minutes from Highline Lake. The house itself is incredible, but being so close to the fun at the lake is a huge bonus.

Four Bedrooms, Four Baths, and More

In 3,248 square feet of living space, you've got four bedrooms and four bathrooms, an amazing kitchen, a private office, and an exercise room that will make you want to exercise. Just wait until you scroll through the photos below.

The Outside is As Good As the Inside

As much as you might love the inside of this home built in 2006, you've got to love the huge covered patio with a private courtyard area. This would be a good time to mention there is a jetted hot tub for endless nights of relaxation under the western Colorado stars.

Beautiful Landscaping and Room For Horses

This magnificent home sits on a 2.28-acre lot and is beautifully landscaped with stone walls and a lovely waterfall. If you have horses, there is room for them, too. A fenced yard for kids and pets is another bonus.

One of the cool things about Loma is how wide-open it is. You've got some great views, you're close to the interstate, just four minutes from Fruita, and so close to Highline Lake.

The home is being presented by Andrew Kramer and brokered by RE/MAX 4000, Inc.

