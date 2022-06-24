Well this is something you don't see every day and I'll be honest with you, I've never seen anything like this before in my life and thankfully, nobody was injured or killed.

According to 9 News, the incident occurred up in Logan County, in the northeastern part of the state on a wind farm that's only been up and running for about six months.

Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Colorado

How in the heck does that even happen? Well as of right now, nobody seems to know as officials search for answers.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and the cause is under investigation. The remainder of the wind farm is operating normally," NextEra Energy Resources spokesperson Steve Stengel said in an email to 9NEWS.

These things are huge and heavy so to have one of these things go down like this and snap in half is both impressive and scary.

I guess they put the wind farm up in the right location because there is clearly lots of wind rolling through there. Just think about how much wind and strong of a gust it had to be to blow that thing over and just bend it right in half.

We're talking hundreds and thousands of pounds with one of these turbines so it had to sound and feel like an earthquake rumbling for those that may have been nearby.

Now it's about securing the equipment and removing it before eventually replacing it.