The search continues for a woman who was reported missing last week in Grand Junction.

Missing Grand Junction Woman Last Seen On Tuesday

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, of Grand Junction, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 15. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert in connection with her disappearance.

Gonzalez was last seen on Wednesday when she drove away from the 29 Mile Apartments on Orchard Avenue. Police say she was driving a blue 2007 Honda Element with Colorado license plate BQW-808. Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff's Office loading...

Have You Seen This Missing Woman?

Melissa Gonzalez is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5' tall, and weighing 96 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a black coat, jeans, and sandals.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office Mesa County Sheriff's Office loading...

Could Still Be In the Grand Junction Area

Investigators have reason to believe Gonzalez is still in the Grand Junction area and may possibly be confused or not in a proper state of mind. Police have received numerous local tips, but, after following up on possible sightings, they have determined those sightings were not this missing woman.

What To Do If You Think You Have Seen Her

If you think you have seen Melissa or her blue vehicle you are asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707. Any help or tips you can offer are greatly appreciated. Our hopes and prayers are for her safety and well-being.

