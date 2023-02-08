Exploring the Best Lakeside Campground On Colorado’s Grand Mesa

Many people would agree that the best camping is lakeside camping, and here is an excellent spot to camp on the Grand Mesa.

Destination Island Lake On the Grand Mesa

Island Lake is the biggest lake on the Grand Mesa and one of the most popular attractions on the world's largest flat-top mountain. There are a number of camping options available, but one of the best is Little Bear Campground.

Little Bear Campground is located right next to Island Lake and features a number of sites right along the shore of the lake. Tent camping and RV camping are available, however, the maximum spur length is 49 feet.

Reservations Are Not Taken For This 36-Site Campground

This campground is extremely popular and you might have to be a little lucky to get just the spot you want because reservations are not available at Little Bear. It's on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $20 a night. If you want to get away from the crowds, this is not the campground for you.

There are 36 campsites available, including two that are handicapped-accessible. The campground features a vault toilet, a wheelchair-friendly area, and a fish-cleaning station next to the boat ramp. Hiking trails are located nearby.

When Is Little Bear Campground Open?

Little Bear is open from June 18 until October 3. Besides camping, the campground is available for picnicking between 10:00 am and 2:00 p.m. for a daily fee of $4. If you want to have a campfire, a bundle of firewood is available for $10.

Directions to Little Bear Campground

To get to Little Bear Campground from Grand Junction, take Colorado 65 to Z Road, right before Cobbett Lake and the Grand Mesa Visitor Center. It will be about a 70-minute drive.

Tour of Grand Mesa's Little Bear Campground If you are looking for a great spot to camp this summer and you enjoy being close to a lake, Little Bear Campground is the perfect spot. Scroll down to get a glimpse of this Grand Mesa campground and make plans for a fabulous summer campout.

