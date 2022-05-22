We've all been worrying about the wind, but there will be another weather phenomenon to focus on soon: hail.

According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Colorado's hail season runs from mid-April to mid-September — and storms are likely to ramp up in June.

Colorado Springs and Denver tend to suffer from hail damage the most, but that doesn't mean Larimer County doesn't get its fair share of showers.

While weather is unpredictable, we can turn to the past for help. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information has logged some of Larimer County's worst hailstorms — and the results are telling.

The logs are approximate and based only on reports sent to the NOAA, but they still paint a (mostly) accurate picture. Read on to see our hailstorm history:

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

June 3, 2005 — 1.75 inches in Loveland

June 9, 2005 — 1.75 inches in Fort Collins

July 12, 2007 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Ault

August 22, 2007 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Wellington

May 22, 2008 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Berthoud, Loveland, Timnath, and Wellington

August 14, 2008 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Fort Collins and Wellington

July 20, 2009 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Fort Collins and Loveland

June 8, 2011 — 1.75 inches of quarter-sized hail in Timnath

July 13, 2011 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Loveland

June 15, 2013 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Fort Collins

August 3, 2013 — 1.75 inches of softball-sized hail in Wellington and Timnath

June 24, 2014 — 2.50 inches of baseball-sized hail in Timnath and Fort Collins

June 17, 2016 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Bellvue

June 12, 2017 — 1.75 inches of softball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Timnath

June 19, 2018 —1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Virginia Dale, Wellington, Fort Collins, and Laporte

July 5, 2019 — 1.75 inches of tennis ball-sized hail in Fort Collins and Loveland

August 1, 2020 — 1.75 inches of quarter-sized hail in Red Feather Lakes

