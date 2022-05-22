These are the Worst Hailstorms in One Colorado County
We've all been worrying about the wind, but there will be another weather phenomenon to focus on soon: hail.
According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Colorado's hail season runs from mid-April to mid-September — and storms are likely to ramp up in June.
WATCH: Worst Colorado Hailstorms Caught on Tape
Colorado Springs and Denver tend to suffer from hail damage the most, but that doesn't mean Larimer County doesn't get its fair share of showers.
While weather is unpredictable, we can turn to the past for help. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information has logged some of Larimer County's worst hailstorms — and the results are telling.
The logs are approximate and based only on reports sent to the NOAA, but they still paint a (mostly) accurate picture. Read on to see our hailstorm history:
The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History
- June 3, 2005 — 1.75 inches in Loveland
- June 9, 2005 — 1.75 inches in Fort Collins
- July 12, 2007 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Ault
- August 22, 2007 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Wellington
- May 22, 2008 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Berthoud, Loveland, Timnath, and Wellington
- August 14, 2008 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Fort Collins and Wellington
- July 20, 2009 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Fort Collins and Loveland
- June 8, 2011 — 1.75 inches of quarter-sized hail in Timnath
- July 13, 2011 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Loveland
- June 15, 2013 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Fort Collins
- August 3, 2013 — 1.75 inches of softball-sized hail in Wellington and Timnath
- June 24, 2014 — 2.50 inches of baseball-sized hail in Timnath and Fort Collins
- June 17, 2016 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Bellvue
- June 12, 2017 — 1.75 inches of softball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Timnath
- June 19, 2018 —1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Virginia Dale, Wellington, Fort Collins, and Laporte
- July 5, 2019 — 1.75 inches of tennis ball-sized hail in Fort Collins and Loveland
- August 1, 2020 — 1.75 inches of quarter-sized hail in Red Feather Lakes