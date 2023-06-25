You Told Us How Severe Wednesdays Hail Storm Was in Northern Colorado
There were massive thunderstorms, hailstorms, and flooding across Colorado last night.
There were even tornado warnings across the Centennial state. Thankfully, Northern Colorado wasn’t as affected as the rest of the state.
Concertgoers Were Injured At Red RocksThe storm hit Red Rocks Amphitheatre last night and nearly 100 people were reported injured.
Former One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson’s Performance Was Cancelled
How Did the Hail Impact Northern Colorado?
Robert Garrison at Denver 7 News reported that there was potential for hail the size of apples across the state. Yesterday afternoon I heard about the hail storm and parked my car in my garage to avoid damage.
At my house in Fort Collins, the hail wasn’t the size of apples, but the hail was decently large.
We asked you on the K99 Facebook Page and Here Are the Results
Krista from Evans said
We got next to nothing in Evans. Thunder and a little rain, but nothing that adds up to anything.
Nichole from Laporte said
Horrible out in Laporte Co. High winds,hail, rain
Brittany said
Nada just heavy rain and horrible wind! West Greeley
Official Hail Reports From Last Night
According to Stormersite.com here is how some areas across Colorado were affected by the hail:
- 1 inch of hail: Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Brighton, Eldorado Springs, and Monument
- More than 1 inch: Fountain, Rush, Morrison, Walsh, Fort Lyon, Akron, Sterling, and many other Colorado cities and towns.
I could not locate any damage or injury reports in Fort Collins, Windsor, Johnstown, Loveland, and the surrounding areas. It appears that most Northern Coloradans were greatly affected by the storm last night.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
LOOK: These Are The 25 Richest Places In Colorado