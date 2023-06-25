There were massive thunderstorms, hailstorms, and flooding across Colorado last night.

There were even tornado warnings across the Centennial state. Thankfully, Northern Colorado wasn’t as affected as the rest of the state.

Concertgoers Were Injured At Red Rocks

The storm hit Red Rocks Amphitheatre last night and

nearly 100 people were reported injured

.

Former One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson’s Performance Was Cancelled

How Did the Hail Impact Northern Colorado?

Robert Garrison at Denver 7 News reported that there was potential for hail the size of apples across the state. Yesterday afternoon I heard about the hail storm and parked my car in my garage to avoid damage.

At my house in Fort Collins, the hail wasn’t the size of apples, but the hail was decently large.

We asked you on the K99 Facebook Page and Here Are the Results

Krista from Evans said

We got next to nothing in Evans. Thunder and a little rain, but nothing that adds up to anything.

Nichole from Laporte said

Horrible out in Laporte Co. High winds,hail, rain

Brittany said

Nada just heavy rain and horrible wind! West Greeley

Official Hail Reports From Last Night

According to Stormersite.com here is how some areas across Colorado were affected by the hail:

1 inch of hail: Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Brighton, Eldorado Springs, and Monument

More than 1 inch: Fountain, Rush, Morrison, Walsh, Fort Lyon, Akron, Sterling, and many other Colorado cities and towns .

I could not locate any damage or injury reports in Fort Collins, Windsor, Johnstown, Loveland, and the surrounding areas. It appears that most Northern Coloradans were greatly affected by the storm last night.

