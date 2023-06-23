12 Scenes from the Highlands Ranch Tornado in Colorado on June 22, 2023

Mother Nature put a 'wallop' on Colorado during the week of Jun 19, 2023, that is for certain. One of the ways in which she did this was a rare tornado touching down in the Denver, Colorado area.

Thousands of Coloradans were frightened by a severe storm that quickly elevated into a situation where an actual tornado was on the ground. Those living in the south Denver area of the state witnessed something that does not happen often in the area.

We broadcast from 600 Main Street in Windsor, where in 2008, there was a tornado; it occurred right around lunchtime, and it seem to come out of nowhere. One person perished in the tornado (which started in Platteville, and moved through Greeley, Gilcrest, and Milliken before hitting Windsor,) while nearly 80 were injured.

What came through Windsor that day was determined to be an EF-3 tornado, with winds of 165 mph. For those who were in town to witness it, it was terrifying. The damage it left behind took months and years. It was shocking to us, that the radio station was spared when there was damage all around.

HOW STRONG WAS THE TORNADO THAT HIT HIGHLANDS RANCH?

The National Weather Service estimates that it was an EF-1 tornado that touched down at around 3:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023.

HOW STRONG IS AN EF-1?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) states that tornados with winds of 85-110 mph are EF-1 tornados.

HOW HIGH DOES THE EF SCALE GO?

The highest level, EF-5, are tornados with winds of 200 mph or more.

HOW LONG WAS THE HIGHLANDS RANCH TORNADO ON THE GROUND?

The National Weather Service estimates that the tornado was on the ground for just over six miles.

Many, many trees did not 'survive' the storm/tornado:

Though there were no reports of serious injuries with the Highlands Ranch tornado, there was considerable damage throughout town:

