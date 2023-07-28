Laramie County Deputy Nabs Woman on ’10 Most Wanted’ List

Another Cheyenne woman on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office's "10 Most Wanted" list has been captured.

According to a booking sheet, 37-year-old Victoria Barbara Hunt was picked up on a warrant for felony theft around 11:10 a.m. Sunday, July 23, after Deputy Wright, who was on routine patrol, spotted her walking into a home in the 2700 block of Synder Avenue.

Hunt was seen on the warrant, as well as a warrant for burglary, Monday morning.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash and her preliminary hearings were scheduled for Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Since posting its "10 Most Wanted" list on Facebook on June 14, the Sheriff's Office has caught 18 people -- Michael Christopher Gutierrez, Linda Darlene Erwin, Jamar Lee Jackson, April Dawn Lindauer, Dakota Sky Pratt, Larry Dean Washington, Frank Jay Hardy Jr., Jessey Michelle Smith, Stacey Raymond Walter, Jessica Marie Olivares, Jared James Munoz, Jayme Mae Russell, Donald Eugene McDaniel, Erik Robert Woolley, Thomasine Lynn Wilson, Joshua Lee McCard, Scott Dearole Bressette, and Hunt.

Savion Maleak Selby, who was on the list before it was publicized, was also taken into custody on June 9.

Shanna Jolley was removed from the list due to her warrant being quashed.

The Sheriff's Office is currently looking for the following six people:

