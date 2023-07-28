Fans of the terrific "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+ know the man who plays the grumpy, foul-mouthed, but loveable Roy Kent.

Do they know that he's a stand-up comedian and that he's debuting his new tour in Denver?

Goldstein has been a comedian in England for many years, starring in a lot of British TV shows and movies, but it's his role as Roy Kent that's rocketed him to stardom. To see him on stage in Denver is going to be a "bloody treat," as they say.

Brett-Goldstein-Denver-Colorado-October-2023 Getty Images loading...

Brett has been nominated for 13 awards and has won 11; he's a great actor and seems to steal every scene that he's in when you watch him as the gruff Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso."

Myself, only knowing Goldstein's "Ted Lasso" character, had no idea that he would even have a stand-up comedy show, let alone one that would be kicking off in Denver, Colorado. This is going to be a great opportunity for Colorado fans of the soccer-(football)related hit to see him live and give him kudos in person.

Of course, much of Roy Kent's dialog centers around his colorful use of the "F-Bomb." According to a Reddit chart, Roy drops the bomb a whopping 22 times in season 2, episode 5, the one where Coach Lasso approaches Roy about coming back as a coach for the team.

WHEN IS 'ROY KENT' FROM 'TED LASSO' COMING TO DENVER?

His tour, "The Second Best Night of Your Life," will kick off its U.S. tour at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theater in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 5, 2023.

HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR BRETT GOLDSTEIN IN DENVER IN OCTOBER 2023

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. through AXS.com. There will be a pre-sale Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10 a.m.

