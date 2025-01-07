Seeing wildlife rescued in Colorado always warms my heart. It shows that there's still some humanity left.

Recently, an elk in Lake City was spotted entangled in old climbing ropes and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer quickly lent a hand.

What Does it Take to Rescue an Elk in Colorado?

Let's face it, elk aren't small animals you can pick up and move willy-nilly. It takes some planning, strength, and know-how. Colorado's wildlife workers have what they need to handle such a monumental task.

According to the CPW, it took one wildlife officer, one biologist, a seasonal technician, one deer and elk survival technician, and some climbers.

The volunteers tranqed the elk and cut the rope from the elk antlers, rappelled the elk from the climbing wall, and about 12 minutes later, the elk was up and ready to go.3

How You Can Help Colorado's Wildlife Out

There's only one thing we can --and should do-- as humans and that's keep wilderness areas cleaned up. I know this is a well-used ice climbing wall kept rigged for ease of use and safety, but isn't there something that can be done to protect the wildlife?

This could have ended in a worse way, luckily, we have the fine folks at Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

