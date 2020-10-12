The iconic lakefront estate that once belonged to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash last sold for $3.2 million, and as pictures show, the property is stunning.

The legendary property sits along the waterfront in Hendersonville, Tenn., an affluent Nashville suburb that is home to a number of country music business movers and shakers. The Hendersonville Standard reported in 2020 that Nashville hedge fund manager Cristan Blackman and his wife, Tina Blackman, bought the land from Lakehouse Holdings, a limited liability company owned by Texas businessman James Gresham.

“It’s such a majestic piece of property,” Cristan Blackman said at the time. “My wife and I are honored to own it.”

Johnny and June Carter Cash resided for more than three decades in a 14,000-square-foot home on the property that hosted a number of celebrities and dignitaries over the years, including Bob Dylan, Al Gore and Billy Graham. According to RolandNote.com, Cash purchased the land on Oct. 10, 1966, and built the mansion where the couple lived from 1968 until their deaths in 2003.

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb purchased the estate in 2005, and the main house burned to the ground during renovations in 2007. The property has changed hands several times since.

The Blackmans announced plans to build a new home on the property and reside there. Cristan Blackman — who recalled riding in his grandfather's boat as a child and looking up at the Cash estate in wonder — said he wouldn't do anything to dishonor the legacy of the estate, which was designated with a marker from the Tennessee Historical Commission in 2019.

“I respect the property and I respect the community,” he states.

The former Cash estate features more than 1,000 feet of lake frontage and lush, spectacular views in every direction. A stone wall surrounds the entirety of the gated property, and there are beautiful rock walls and terraced steps all over the land.

A swimming pool, tennis court and covered boat dock are among the entities that survived the fire in 2007 and are still intact today, as well as a one-bedroom apartment building that June Carter Cash once used as a place to store her costumes.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the legendary estate.

