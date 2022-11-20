Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So

As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?

Get our free mobile app

Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?

With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of the hit TV series, Yellowstone, being filmed here isn't too far out of the realm of possibility. That, plus our amazing livestock, they could absolutely be shooting the show here and calling it Montana. After some research, though, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Where Is Yellowstone Filmed?

This might surprise you, but many of Yellowstone's scenes are actually shot in Montana. For example, the "Dutton Ranch" is the "Chief Joseph Ranch" in Darby, Montana. Some of the extended ranch scenes are shot in Bitterroot Valley in Montana. That's the area that provides the fantastic "Dutton Ranch" views.

The famous "train station," which is portrayed in Wyoming, is shot in Sula, Montana. Texas was a filming location in season 4 for the "6666 Ranch" scenes. They also did quite a bit of filming in many Utah cities for the first three seasons.

So what about Colorado?

After all of the digging to answer your question and address the many rumors, no, it does not appear that any of Yellowstone was actually shot in Colorado. It doesn't mean it won't be in the future, but for now, not so much ...

Who Do You Need To Know To Watch Yellowstone? Meet The Cast. No Spoilers Yellowstone is one of the hottest and most buzzed-about shows in recent history. To help you get ready for season 5, or maybe you're joining the show late, here's who you need to know.

Live In Your Own "Dutton Home" From Yellowstone With This House Outside Of Laramie