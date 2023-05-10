Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Vehicle in Arizona?

It's happened to most of us on a long trip. After hours of monotonous driving, you're beginning to get sleepy. It makes sense to stop for a break or a short nap from time to time.

How Often Do We Drive Drowsy?

It turns out, drivers aren't great at admitting they need to stop for a break when they're on a long trip.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, an estimated, "16% to 21% of all police-reported fatal vehicle crashes likely involve drowsy driving."

The urge to press on and get to your intended destination keeps us moving forward. New research finds drivers may, "underestimate their drowsiness, leading them to stay behind the wheel instead of stopping for a much-needed break."

If you're feeling sleepy on your road trip across Arizona, you might be tempted to pull over and take a nap in your car. That brings us to the question: is it illegal to sleep in your car in Arizona? The answer depends on where you're planning to catch your twenty winks - and when.

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Arizona?

The answer is no, as long as you don't camp outside your car or park on private property without permission. You can even rest in your vehicle whenever you want, even if it’s more than 24 hours.

Places You CAN Sleep in Your Car

According to PikeTransit.com, there are a lot of places you're allowed to sleep in your vehicle in the state of Arizona. Always check the rules, and you may have to ensure you have permission of the property owner first.

Here's a short list:

Walmart

Public Rest Stop

BLM Land

On a Public Street

Always be sure you're in a safe area, well out of the way of traffic.

The Risks of Sleeping in Your Car

You can sleep in your car, van or RV in a public area like a rest stop or parking lot, as long as you're not camping

Temperatures in the desert can reach 100 degrees or more. Plan ahead so you don't get roasted as you wake up. Leave windows cracked, park in the shade, or get up and leave early

So, before you decide to sleep in your car in Arizona, make sure you weigh the pros and cons carefully.

You might be better off finding a motel, campground, or rest stop where you can sleep more comfortably and safely. If you're asking the question, it's always better to stop and rest, just to be safe.