Think about all the things you wish you had in your home, and there's a good chance this house for sale at Glade Park has them.

Considering the fact that this beautiful home is over 5,000 square feet, you might expect it to have something like 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, but that's not the case. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you have to know there's a whole lot more to this home than just being a great place to sleep and take a shower.

Amazing Glade Park Views

It all starts with the amazing views that come with living at Glade Park. You can look out over the western Colorado landscape and the valley below - and just be in awe that you get to enjoy it each and every day.

Everything You've Ever Wanted In A Home

Step inside this Glade Park home to find a fireplace in the master bedroom, a hot tub room, a sauna, a game room, and an exercise room. Head down to the basement for some incredible storage areas, a huge shop, and an ammo/gun room. Did I mention this property comes with a 400-yard shooting range and that it borders BLM land?

You've got more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a 36-acre lot, and the incredibly low asking price is less than $1 million. This amazing home is being presented by Charlotte Martin with HomeSmart Realty Partners.

Glade Park Home

