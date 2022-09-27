You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million

If you are curating a short list of homes that you might want to buy if you win the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot in the state of Colorado, you should certainly check out this historic landmark of a home located in Denver's Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

The home, built in 1891, is truly amazing. There is nothing like this home in Colorado, especially the speakeasy with the classic cars being used as decor. Located at 400 Saint Paul Street, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home has a total of 13,656 square feet of living space.

From a home bar with pulley-powered ceiling fans to the home theater and the one-of-a-kind customizations on this Denver home, you can see that great care and attention went into making this four-story building into a truly unique Denver home.

The home located at 400 Saint Paul Street is listed on Realtor for $15 million. See the photos below:

For more information on this historic landmark four-story home located in Denver, see the full listing on Realtor.

