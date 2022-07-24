Brave Enough to Hunt for Ghosts at These Haunted Colorado Places?

Hearing unexplained footsteps, seeing mysterious apparitions, and witnessing other paranormal activity might send shivers down your spine, but for those who are brave enough to explore locations where these kinds of haunted happenings have occurred, the opportunity is available.

Ghost Hunts USA offers a variety of ghost hunts around the country, including several in Colorado. From former asylums and prisons to old homes and other eerie buildings, these guided ghost hunts are not for the faint of heart.

Get our free mobile app

In Colorado, the paranormal investigations take place at the Museum of Colorado Prisons, the Abbey Monastery, and the Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum. The presence of lingering souls who have passed reportedly still roam the halls of these three buildings.

Haunted Colorado: Prison Museum Colorado Street View loading...

This Cañon City location is regarded as one of the most haunted places in the state. It's supposedly haunted by the inmates whose artifacts have been placed on display, as well as by the women who once resided within the cells. Stories of imprisoned life are retold during this ghost tour, as guests explore the building. The experienced ghost hunting team provides equipment including trigger objects and EMF Meters to track spirits inside the museum. Some of the reported paranormal activity that has taken place inside the museum include hearing screams that shatter the silence as well as soft and loud sobs, the smell of tobacco wafting through the corridors, inexplicable cold spots, shadow figures lurking within the cells, disembodied female voices harassing male guests, full-bodied apparitions, lights flashing on and off, and cell doors slamming shut. The scheduled hunts take place from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Unlimited refreshments are provided all night long.

Haunted Colorado: Abbey Monastery Google Street View loading...

The Abbey Monastery is another Cañon City destination that has a very haunted reputation. The building dates back to 1924 and the residual energy of the many souls who once passed through these sacred halls can still be felt today. Many paranormal investigators have reported a very dark and heavy presence in the basement, even causing some to flee the room out of sheer fear. Others have felt as if they are being followed while they make their way around the monastery and sometimes chanting can be heard late at night. The overnight hunts take place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Unlimited refreshments are provided all night long.

Haunted Colorado: Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum Google Street View loading...

Unexplained footsteps walking on the stairs, dark shadows, cold spots, and doors flying open by themselves are just a few of the creepy occurrences that are frequently witnessed inside this Teller County location. The Outlaws and Lawmen Jail opened in 1901 and housed a slew of criminals within its cells until it eventually closed in 1991. Now, the two-story building is believed to be haunted by former inmates and guards who've never left. Tools are provided to monitor the paranormal spirits who are wandering the museum. The ghost hunts take place from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Unlimited refreshments are provided all night long.

5 Haunted Colorado Hikes Well Worth the Fright This Fall Fall weather can be great for hiking on our Colorado trails. Check out ghost stories behind these 5 haunted hikes as you get ready for Halloween.

Grave Robbing Deterrents Found All Over Haunted Colorado Cemetery Central City, Colorado has a total of eight cemeteries, which is remarkable considering its size, with grave robbing deterrents and reputations of being haunted.