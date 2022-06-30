Climbers Escape Massive Rockslide at Colorado’s Hallett Peak

A group of climbers is lucky to be alive after fleeing a massive rockslide in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park.

Huge Boulders Come Crashing Down At Hallett Peak

According to Denver 7, the group was bouldering in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Hallett Peak when they noticed large rocks and boulders tumbling down the mountain above them. The men took off running furiously down the mountain and managed to get to a safe spot and avoid injury.

One climber told Denver 7 they were running for their lives and had they stayed where they were "we would have died for sure." Jeremy Fullerton, of Boulder, said he feared for his life and had a moment where he thought "this might be it." He called it a "historic rockfall that Rocky Mountain might not see in our lifetime ever again."

More Rockslides Possible On Hallett Peak

The big rockslide occurred on the south side of Hallett Peak. On its Facebook page, visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park were urged to avoid the area at the present time because of unstable conditions. The post stated, "there is a significant possibility that additional rockfall may occur at any time."

Falling rocks are not necessarily uncommon in the area, however, this rockslide was significant. Fullerton said at one point he couldn't see his hand in front of his face because of debris and smoke.

Hallett Peak A Familiar Site In the Park

Hallett Peak is a familiar site to park visitors. If you have ever done the hike to Emerald Lake or Dream Lake, you've seen the eastern face of the mountain. The mountain is not one of Colorado's 14ers, topping out at 12,720 feet. Non-technical climbers can reach the summit of Hallett via the Flattop Mountain Trail. Check out the video of the huge rockslide on Hallett Peak.

