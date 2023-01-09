A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers.

Two Snowmobilers Caught In Grand County Slide

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, after the accident, another group in the area was able to locate one of the riders with a transceiver. CPR was performed, but efforts to revive the victim, a 58-year-old man, were unsuccessful. The second rider was reportedly not wearing a transceiver and was unable to be located before dark.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says the body of the second victim, a 52-year-old man from northern Colorado, was recovered around 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Four Avalanche Fatalities So Far In Colorado

The weekend snowslide is the fourth avalanche event of the season in Colorado. To date, 9 people have been caught in avalanches, six have been buried, and 4 have been killed. Last year, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported 14 avalanche events with 7 fatalities.

Colorado Snowpack Will Remain Dangerous For Several Weeks

The CAIC says the Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks because you are unlikely to get obvious signs of instability like natural avalanches, cracking, and collapsing. During this period, the CAIC recommends snow enthusiasts avoid being on, under, or close to slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.

