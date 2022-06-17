Grave Robbing Deterrents Found All Over Haunted Colorado Cemetery

The town of Central City, Colorado is probably most famous for being a popular gambling town, but there are a lot of less fun things that make the town remarkable, including its many cemeteries.

Central City is not very big, but it is home to a total of eight cemeteries. In addition, many of these cemeteries are filled with graves dating back to the 1800s.

Because of the town's history and a large number of deceased occupying these cemeteries, many have claimed that they have experienced paranormal activity throughout. Also, there are quite a lot of disturbing things in these cemeteries such as widespread vandalism and what many refer to as grave robbing deterrents.

Grave Robbing Deterrents at Central City Colorado Cemeteries

Legend has it that back in the old days, grave robbing was a much bigger problem than, say, today. It is because of this that many believe that so many structures were built around gravesites at the numerous cemeteries in Central City.

These grave robbing deterrents are often made of metal and are in the form of a fence, sometimes with a gate, and sometimes even have roofs over the entire gravesite resembling more of a cage than a fence.

Other Disturbing Things Found at Central City Colorado Cemeteries

Another thing that seems to be widespread at these cemeteries is, unfortunately, vandalism. Multiple accounts of displaced gravestones were found, some of which were leaning against trees and one appeared to be wedged between two trees. Either way, any sight like that is unpleasant, to say the least.

