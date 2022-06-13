Luxurious Log Cabin For Sale On the Grand Mesa Under $500k

If you've dreamed of owning a log cabin in the mountains, here's one that just hit the market on the Grand Mesa.

Grand Mesa Cabin By the Lake

It all starts with the fabulous setting of this cabin - just steps away from Hotel Twin Lakes - located near Alexander Lake Lodge. Imagine having continual access to the lake and all the fun of Colorado's Grand Mesa - just beyond your front door.

Grand Mesa Cabin Being Sold As Furnished

Aside from a magnificent location, hardwood floors, expansive vaulted ceiling, custom etching, and unique stonework are just a few of the things that make this cabin so special. And, what's really unique with this cabin is that it's being sold furnished.

This luxurious cabin was built in 2005 with over 1,000 square feet of living space. You've got tons of storage including snowmobile/ATV storage, and a bonus outhouse with an incinerating toilet. You've got two bedrooms, and two bathrooms along with a really nice patio and porch where you can enjoy the beauty of the Grand Mesa - at no additional charge.

Grand Mesa Cabin Would Make A Great Airbnb

If you wanted to explore the world of Airbnb, this lakeside cabin would be an appealing property for Grand Mesa explorers looking for a place to hang out between adventures.

This Grand Mesa property is being listed by Gregory Stratman with RE/MAX Mountain West Inc- Cedaredge on the Colorado Real Estate Network and presented here by Zillow.

