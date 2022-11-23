Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum

Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics.

Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well.

The Intersection of 4th and North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado

This photo, taken at 8:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, shows the intersection of 4th Street and North Avenue, facing south. A change has been made at several similar intersections. With the new medians, left-hand turns are no longer allowed.

Grand Junction 4th and North Avenue Sign C Zane Mathews / Canva loading...

Look closely at the signs. You'll see the One Way sign indicating traffic must turn right. You'll also see the "No Right Turn" sign directly under it.

What Do We Do Now?

Well, we can't turn left. For that matter, we can't turn right. We obviously can't go straight.

Congratulations, these intersections are now more congested than they were before the new construction.

Something Of A Boo-Boo

I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess they simply put up the wrong signs. If my understanding of the traffic laws in Colorado is even remotely accurate, these "No Right Turn" signs should indicate "No Left Turn." Keep in mind, I flunked my driver's test back in 1986.

I first spotted this late last night, November 22, while leaving the studio. To be honest, I didn't pick up on the error at first. My attention was focused on the new intersection. Sometime in the middle of the night, an alarm went off in my head telling me I needed to take another look at the image.

Grand Junction 4th and North Avenue Sign D Waylon Jordan / Canva loading...

Ultimately a Major Improvement

Personally, I'm glad to see the intersection of 4th Street and North Avenue designated as a "No Left Turn." I've worked in this area for 24 years, and have spent an eternity at the stop sign on the northwest corner of 4th and North waiting for people to try to make a left. While it can be done at 2 o'clock in the morning when traffic is light, it cannot be accomplished at noon on a weekday when North Avenue is backed up.

