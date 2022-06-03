Grand Junction’s Best Advice to Newlyweds

When making a big life decision, it's important and often quite helpful to seek out advice from others. Asking for tips from someone with experience in whatever change you seek to make or even someone that you trust to make good, intelligent, and rational decisions can make a world of difference.

Of course, one of the biggest decisions a person can make in their life is the tying of the knot; pledging your life to another human being and committing fully to this person. Because getting married is such a big decision in a person's life, it's often a good idea to seek out advice from someone you trust.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking what one piece of advice you would give to newlyweds and got a plethora of great responses.

Grand Junction Gives Marriage Advice

Since I myself plan on getting married in the near future, a step I'd actually never really planned on taking, I found it nice to see so many positive and encouraging responses to my question. Some of the recurring themes in the responses were things like remembering why you fell in love in the first place, being patient, communicating with your spouse, being kind, and paying attention, to name a few.

I was also pleased to see so many visibly happily in love people responding to my question. I'll be honest, I'm a sucker for love.

Grand Junction Doesn't Give Marriage Advice

Of course, as I predicted, there were a handful of negative responses to my question, essentially saying that they would tell the newlyweds not to get married. However, the majority of the advice was really nice and insightful.

