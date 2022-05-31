Win A Pair of Tickets To See ZZ Top’s Grand Junction Concert

The iconic band ZZ Top is coming to Grand Junction and we have your chance to win tickets.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top is scheduled to take the Amphitheater stage at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The legendary Billy Gibbons carries on the much-loved ZZ Top tradition with classic hits like Sharp Dressed Man, Legs, and Gimme All Your Lovin.'

Tickets for the Grand Junction concert are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

